Not interested in Air India, says Emirates

Dubai-based airline Emirates on Tuesday said it was not interested in buying stake in Air India, a day after the Indian government solicited interest for 100% sale of the national carrier.

“Through our partnerships with SpiceJet and Vistara, our customers have access to an extensive network of cities across India. We do not intend to acquire equity in Air India as we are currently focused on our own organic growth,” the airline said in response to an email query.

It added, “our journey in India has been defined by progressive investment, partnership and growth. We started with two direct routes to Mumbai and Delhi, and now offer 170 weekly services to nine cities. We remain committed to support India’s vision for the tourism and aviation sectors.”

European full-service carrier Lufthansa as well as Singapore Airlines declined comment on the privatisation of Air India.

“Singapore Airlines does not comment on any specific investment opportunities, including in India,” a spokesperson said.

Lufthansa’s spokesperson told The Hindu, “We don’t comment on speculation.” Interested bidders have time until March 31 to submit their interest for Air India, following which financial bids will be sought. The government has decided to absorb 60% of the ₹60,074 debt incurred by the airline, leaving the potential buyer with ₹23,286 crore debt to take on.