Non-food bank credit growth eases to 5.9%: RBI

The non-food bank credit growth slowed to 5.9% in May compared with 6.1% in the year-earlier month, RBI data showed.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 10.3% compared with 5.2%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the sectoral deployment of bank credit for May. Growth in advances to industry decelerated to 0.8% from 1.7%.

Size-wise, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 45.8% compared with a contraction of 5.3% a year earlier.

Credit growth to micro and small industries accelerated to 5% compared with a contraction of 3.4%, while credit to large industries contracted by 1.7% compared with 2.8% growth.

Loan growth to the services sector decelerated to 1.9%, from 10.3%, mainly due to deceleration in credit growth to NBFCs, transport operators and commercial real estate. Personal loans registered an accelerated growth of 12.4% ( 10.6%).


