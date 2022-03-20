Nominating a vehicle to preferred beneficiary is key

Marking a nominee for vehicles is simple and similar to the process followed for a financial investment

Are you and your cousin both eyeing your grandfather’s vintage car? Up the ante smartly by charming your grandfather into nominating it to you, his favourite grandchild!

At a more everyday level, we can now nominate our vehicles to our preferred beneficiary and, just like a financial investment, have it recorded on the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle itself.

This new facility introduced in May 2021 makes the transfer of a motor vehicle on death of the owner simple and smooth.

Earlier formalities such as obtaining a legal-heirship certificate from the relevant government department and no-objection certificates from other legal heirs can be a thing of the past once nomination is done.

Nomination can be done when you buy a vehicle and get it registered, or anytime later. And, of course, you can change the nomination when you wish.

What is more, you can do it online on vahan.parivahan.gov.in authenticated by an OTP to the mobile number that is registered to your vehicle’s RC. In either method, at the time of nomination, the nominee’s identity proof should be furnished which will help with verification in the future. Neither the nomination nor any change in nomination requires the concurrence of the nominee.

With this procedure signed and sealed, your nominee can get the vehicle transferred to their name and also the insurance policy, which they can then keep renewed. We see many people driving around in the family vehicle for years, still in the name of a deceased person, not aware of their laws they are breaking and the financial risks they are running. When it comes to that, they won’t be able to sell it easily either.

Coming to insurance, if a person has an accident while driving the car still in the name of his deceased father, say, the insurance company can deny liability simply because the owner is deceased, the insurance is still in his name, and the current user has no title over the vehicle or insurable interest over the vehicle in order to maintain an insurance policy.

If the accident causes damage to the vehicle, that is a simpler problem. Pay up and get it repaired.

Third-party liability

However, third-party liability involving property damage, injury or death can be very serious. This is because, without insurance to protect us against these liabilities, the work and cost of legal representation and the financial burden of the compensation becomes personal legal responsibilities. If your papers had been in order, your insurance company would have stepped in and protected you and you could have gone on with life as usual.

Here is an uncomfortable reminder: TP liability compensation awards by courts in the case of death runs into lakhs and crores of rupees and there is no easy way for an individual to bear it or wriggle out of it.

Apart from ownership nomination, we have to ensure that the vehicle insurance itself is properly nominated. This will become operative in case there is a pending claim at the time of death of the owner, or in the case of compensation for the death of the owner himself. Nomination can be done at the inception of the policy as part of the proposal form, or later by way of an endorsement passed by the insurer.

Coming back to using vehicles without ownership transfer, there will be a score of issues with the regional transport office (RTO) as well. Road transport rules require that information about death of a vehicle owner should be communicated to it within 30 days and transfer of title initiated within three months, whether through nomination or legal heirship certificate.

For three months after informing the RTO, the nominee/ legal heir has the right to use the vehicle as if they are the owner, by which time the transfer has to be ensured.

A side note of caution: when you sell a vehicle too, please ensure the buyer transfers the title and insurance to their name, or you will still be called upon as the actual owner of the vehicle and be held legally responsible for all the hits and misses involving the vehicle.

There are precautions you can take to ensure the buyer does not fail to effect the transfer and we have seen this in earlier instalments of Cover Note.

As a senior insurance colleague of mine points out, “vehicle owners generally do not understand the gravity of the motor vehicle plying without mandatory TP insurance. I have seen situations where even when the gravity is understood, the legalities make people take risk. This, in my opinion, is absolute madness.” I can’t agree more.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)