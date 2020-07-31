Industry

Nokia posts surprise Q2 profit rise ahead of CEO change

The logo of Nokia is seen at the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus in Nozay, near Paris, France, June 30, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters HELSINKI 31 July 2020 11:05 IST
Updated: 31 July 2020 11:05 IST

Nokia is lagging behind its rivals China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson in 5G network sales.

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia reported an unexpected rise in its first-quarter underlying profit on Friday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic as its new chief executive Pekka Lundmark takes over on Saturday.

Lagging behind its rivals China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson in 5G network sales, Nokia said its April-June underlying earnings rose to 0.06 euros per share from a profit of 0.05 euros a year ago, beating the 0.03 euros consensus in a Refinitiv poll.

Nokia, which had warned of a weak second quarter due to the virus, upgraded its forecast for 2020 underlying earnings per share to between 0.2 and 0.3 euros from 0.18 to 0.28 euros earlier.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Industry
networking
telecommunication service
Read more...