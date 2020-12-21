Noise makes offline entry in tie up with Vijay Sales

MUMABI

21 December 2020 16:26 IST

With this, the entire Noise products portfolio will be available at 50 of Vijay Sales’ 100 plus stores across India.

Noise, a connected lifestyle brand, has announced its first offline presence by tying up with Vijay Sales, the electronics retail store chain to retail its products.

With this, the entire Noise products portfolio will be available at 50 of Vijay Sales’ 100 plus stores across India.

The company will further expand its presence with other outlets of Vijay Sales in the ccoming months.

Advertising

Advertising

The partnership will allow its customers to buy Noise products at competitive pricing for the market segment catering to 18 to 34-year-olds, Noise said in a statement.

Noise has been catering to the demands of earwear and smart devices like neckbands, wireless headphones and smart wearables in India.