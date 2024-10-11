Noel Tata succeeds Ratan as chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Naval Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Trusts on Friday (October 11, 2024), according to people familiar with the development. He succeeds Ratan Tata, who died on October 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A confirmation from the Trust is awaited.

Noel Tata, 66, is Ratan’s half brother and has been the trustee in four of the trusts that make Tata Trusts, which is the conglomerate Tata group's philanthropic arm. He is leading several Tata group companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noel's appointment is of significance as Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company of various firms under the Tata brand which is more than 150 years old.

Ratan, one of India's most respected corporate leaders, built the Tata empire into a global conglomerate that spanned across industries.

A low profile Mr. Noel Tata is married to Aloo Tata who is the daughter of late Pallonji Mistry and sister of late Cyrus Mistry and Shapoorji Mistry who is the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds 18% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: A look at the family tree of India’s most noted business family

Tata Trusts have 66% stake in Tata Sons. So the person who controls Tata Trusts effectively have bigger role in the affairs of Tata Sons.

Mr. Noel Tata has three children all of whom are trustees in various trusts of Tata Trusts. His daughters Leah Tata and Maya Tata are trustees in 4 trusts each. His son Neville Tata is trustee in 3 trusts.

So far Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan are having a bigger role in Tata Trusts and they are vice chairman and trustees in 9 and 10 trusts respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Noel Tata is the chairman of Tata International, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Noel N. Tata has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years and currently serves on the Board of various Tata Group Companies, including as the Chairman of Trent, Tata International Limited, Voltas & Tata Investment Corporation and as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited.

Mr. Tata graduated from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.

He is the son of Naval H. Tata and Simone N. Tata.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.