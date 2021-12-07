No shortage of coal in country: Joshi

NEW DELHI

07 December 2021 05:21 IST

There is no shortage of coal in the country, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Joshi said that coal stocks at generating plants had depleted due to some interruption in supply of dry fuel due to heavy rains, increased power demand, and less electricity generation by imported coal-based power plants.

Coal stock at power plants depleted to 7.2 million tonnes (MT) (sufficient for four days) as of October 8, 2021. Subsequently with increased coal supplies, the coal stock started increasing and has now reached 17.29 MT (sufficient for nine days) as of November 29, he said.

Advertising

Advertising