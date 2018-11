No lounge services for JetPrivilege fliers for now

more-in

Jet Airways has suspended its complimentary lounge services to JetPrivilege platinum and gold members travelling in economy class, as it battles high operations cost due to increased jet fuel prices and falling rupee.

The revised complimentary lounge access policy, which is not applicable for flights operated by its codeshare partner carrier, will come into effect from December 1, Jet Airways said.

Queries sent to Jet Airways spokesperson on this issue remained unanswered.

These services, however, will continue to be provided to customers travelling in the first and business class.

The move comes weeks after Travel Food Services (TFS), the firm that operates the lounge at Mumbai airport, discontinued the facility for Jet Airways passengers due to non-payment of dues.

The Naresh Goyal-controlled full service carrier, partially owned by Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi, has posted a net loss of Rs 1,261 crore in the September quarter, as the tough operating environment for the aviation industry continues to impact.

This was the third successive quarterly loss for Jet Airways, which is struggling to raise capital to keep itself afloat.

“In view of this extremely challenging operating environment, we at Jet Airways have had to take some unprecedented steps,” the airline said in the communication.