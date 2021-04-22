Industry

‘No debt recast if Future-RIL deal is done’

Lenders to Kishore Biyani’s Future Group will withdraw the debt recast plan that offered easier repayment options if the troubled retailer’s ₹24,713-crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) goes through in a reasonable time frame, sources said.

Lenders to Future Retail had last week agreed to extend repayment of loans by up to two years, while converting unpaid interest into a funded interest term loan. The penal charges too will be waived under the plan. The recast plan has been approved by a RBI-constituted expert committee headed by K V Kamath. Banking sources said the debt recast is actually ‘Plan B’ to help the retailer stay afloat.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 11:45:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/no-debt-recast-if-future-ril-deal-is-done/article34387968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY