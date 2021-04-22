‘No debt recast if Future-RIL deal is done’

Lenders to Kishore Biyani’s Future Group will withdraw the debt recast plan that offered easier repayment options if the troubled retailer’s ₹24,713-crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) goes through in a reasonable time frame, sources said.

Lenders to Future Retail had last week agreed to extend repayment of loans by up to two years, while converting unpaid interest into a funded interest term loan. The penal charges too will be waived under the plan. The recast plan has been approved by a RBI-constituted expert committee headed by K V Kamath. Banking sources said the debt recast is actually ‘Plan B’ to help the retailer stay afloat.