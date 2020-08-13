Industry

NMDC raises iron ore prices by 11%

The country’s largest iron ore miner NMDC on Wednesday hiked rates of the mineral by ₹300 to ₹2,950 a tonne with immediate effect.

Iron ore is the key raw material used in steel making. Any change in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of steel.

In a filing with the BSE, NMDC said it had increased the price of lumps or high-grade iron ore by ₹300 to ₹2,950 per tonne, and that of iron ore fines or inferior grade ore by ₹300 to ₹2,660 a tonne. It added that the new rates are effective from August 12, 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 2:22:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/nmdc-raises-iron-ore-prices-by-11/article32338939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story