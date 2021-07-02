NMDC posts record iron ore output, sales for June

In the same period last year, NMDC had produced 2.52 MT and registered sales totalling 2.48 MT.

Public sector mining major NMDC has reported an 18% year-on-year increase in iron ore production to 2.98 million tonne for June, while the sale at 3.18 MT was 28% higher.

The company said it has been the best performance in June. In the same period last year, NMDC had produced 2.52 MT and registered sales totalling 2.48 MT.

For the quarter ended June, the iron ore production and sales were 8.89 MT and 9.57 MT respectively. Compared to the same period of previous fiscal, the production was 34% more, while the sales increased by 49%. The June quarter performance is a new record for Q1, the company said.

“The first quarter sets the tone for what we expect to be one of our best years. This momentum could see us surpass our production and sales target for FY 2022. That such a strong performance is being achieved in such testing times is particularly gratifying,” CMD Sumit Deb said.

A release from NMDC said June also saw Kirandul complex deliver its best performance to date -- 10.36 lakh tonne was produced and 11.36 LT sold from the facility in Chhattisgarh. This took Kirandul’s production in the quarter ended June to a record 32.13 LT and sales to 38.82 LT.