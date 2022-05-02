NMDC posts higher output, sales in April

National Mineral Development Corporation. File photo: Special Arrangement

May 02, 2022 21:34 IST

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported 3.15 million tonnes of production and 3.12 MT sales in April, both an increase of under 1% compared to the year earlier period’s performance.

Iron ore production in April 2022 was 0.6% more that the output in the year earlier, while sales were 0.9% higher. The company continues to register growth in its physical performance, NMDC said in a release on Monday.

This was the highest production in April in the company’s history. It came in the backdrop of the company producing over 42 MT in 2021-22.

“FY23 has started on the right note for us and is a reflection of the team’s hard work aligned with the company’s strategic posture. Our adoption of new technology and digital initiatives is strengthening our supply chain and making NMDC future ready,” CMD Sumit Deb said.

After achieving the target of 42 MT iron ore production, “We are confident that NMDC will grow to become a 50 MT mining company in the near future,” he said.