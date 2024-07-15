ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Aayog plans hackathon to accelerate zero-emission truck adoption in India

Published - July 15, 2024 04:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The hackathon aims to foster innovative business models for the adoption of zero-emission trucks in India.

PTI

The NITI GearShift Challenge invites students, transport service practitioners, academics, and researchers to develop innovative business models that address financial, technical, and operational challenges in the adoption of electric trucks. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

NITI Aayog, in collaboration with IIM Bangalore, Smart Freight Centre India, CALSTART/Drive to Zero, and WRI India, announced the launch of the NITI GearShift Challenge as part of the e-FAST India initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pioneering hackathon aims to foster innovative business models for the adoption of zero-emission trucks (ZETs) in India, addressing the nation’s pressing economic and environmental challenges.

The NITI GearShift Challenge invites students, transport service practitioners, academics, and researchers to develop innovative business models that address financial, technical, and operational challenges in the adoption of electric trucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program has garnered participation from e-FAST India knowledge partners, financial institutions, and industry forums.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Should not EVs and Hybrids be treated equally for government subsidies?

The hackathon will unfold in two rounds. In Round 1, teams will submit their initial business models addressing a specific barrier--technical, operational, or financial — supported by high-level strategies and research.

Shortlisted teams in Round 2 will present detailed business models with an implementation roadmap, backed by both primary and secondary research. These proposals will be mentored by industry leaders to ensure practical and impactful solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s freight sector is vital to the economy, ensuring the smooth delivery of goods to over 1.4 billion people.

With road freight accounting for a staggering 55 per cent of India’s annual diesel consumption and nearly 40 per cent of CO2 emissions from road transport, there is an urgent need to transition to more sustainable solutions.

The electrification of freight transportation is a key priority, as electric trucks offer a transformative opportunity to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and enhance energy security.

The GearShift Challenge marks a pivotal move towards sustainable freight transportation in India. By tapping into the creativity and expertise of participants, the hackathon aims to generate practical solutions that will accelerate the adoption of zero-emission trucks, thereby benefiting both the economy and the environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US