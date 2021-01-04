Nissan ups shift to manufacture more Magnites

Chennai

04 January 2021 21:27 IST

Nissan Motor India is planning to introduce a third shift at its Oragadam plant by February to meet the increasing customer demand for its newly introduced sport utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite, the company’s MD Rakesh Srivastava said.

“Following the overwhelming response to the all-new Nissan Magnite, we have decided to start the third shift at our plant from next month. Production is being ramped up from 2,700 cars per month to 4,000 units per month, for which we are recruiting 1,000 people. Besides, the channel partners will be hiring more than 500 people,” Mr. Srivastava said at a virtual press meet.

Advertising

Advertising