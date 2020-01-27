Nissan to revive India business, continue Datsun

In a bid to revive its business in the Indian market, Japanese car maker Nissan has re-worked its strategy for the country and plans to launch a new vehicle model every year, starting with a compact SUV to be introduced in 2020.

As part of the strategy, the company will be focussing on Nissan as its primary brand, Nissan Motor India managing director Rakesh Srivastava said. However, Datsun brand will not be discontinued.

“We are re-orienting out strategy. The revival in sales will happen by bringing newer products in the market. For that, going forward, Nissan will become primary brand for us. It will have multiple product introductions. Nissan will drive our business,” Mr. Srivastava said.

He added that while product roadmap for both brands – Nissan and Datsun – were being firmed up, this year, the company would be bringing in an all-new compact SUV. “It will be a global product that will first be introduced in the Indian market. We plan to launch at least one new product every year going forward.”

Asked about Datsun, Mr. Srivastava said, “Datsun will continue to co-exist. For Datsun, the global direction is that Nissan being a global brand will continue to work worldwide and Datsun will become the responsibility of the hosting nation. And they need to take decisions on products. So, it will not be global call, but our call.”

Datsun currently contributes about 70% of the vehicle sales for the company.

While Mr. Srivastava stressed that the company is targeting to build a ‘profitable and sustainable business’ in India, he did not give any timeline for it.

In September 2018, Nissan had announced its ‘MOVE 2022’ strategy to position Nissan as premium mainstream brand in India building on the company’s SUV heritage. As part of it, it had launched SUV Kicks last year. On the transition to BS-VI, he added that Nissan would not offer small diesel engines, but was working on its line-up for both petrol and bigger diesel engine vehicles to comply with the new emission norm.