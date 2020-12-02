Nissan forays into compact SUV segment, drives in Magnite at ₹ 4.99 lakh

New Delhi

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday forayed into the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country with the launch of Magnite at an introductory starting price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model, which comes with both manual and automatic transmissions, is going to compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.

The competing models are priced much higher than Magnite.

The one litre petrol variants of the all new Magnite are priced between ₹ 4.99 lakh and ₹ 7.55 lakh while the one litre turbo petrol trims are tagged between ₹ 6.99 lakh and ₹ 8.45 lakh.

The turbo petrol CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) variants are priced between ₹ 7.89 lakh and ₹ 9.35 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The introductory pricing on the model would be applicable for bookings till December 31, 2020.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan NEXTstrategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience,” Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said.

The compact SUV comes with various features like cruise control, 360-degree around view monitor, connectivity features and wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, 60-40 split foldable rear seats and high-end speakers among others.

Safety features on the Magnite include anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking, 205 mm ground clearance and dual airbag system.

As per the company, the one litre petrol, one litre turbo manual and CVT trims deliver fuel efficiency of 18.75, 20 and 17.7 km per litre respectively.

“With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reached a memorable milestone in its customer-centric journey for the Indian market. Specifically for our discerning Indian customers, we are offering the big, bold, beautiful and ‘carismatic’ SUV at a special introductory price,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The automaker believes that the model will be a disruptive game changer that is high on technology and aspirations, he added.

Nissan Motor India said it has also launched a first-in-industry virtual test drive feature that allows the customer to experience the Magnite on their personal device.