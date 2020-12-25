Nine in 10 employees in India ready for long-term ‘work from remote’: Dell study

‘Blurring of boundaries between personal, work lives is a concern’

A majority of employees in India is ready to work outside of the traditional office space, over the long term, according to a Dell Technologies study.

The study also found that these employees, however, said the new normal had blurred work-life boundaries.

The study found that 91% of employees in India, as against 81% in the Asia Pacific and Japan, felt they were prepared for long-term remote work but faced ongoing productivity challenges.

The employees shared concerns about not having access to the right technologies and the blurring of boundaries between work and personal lives.

Nine in 10 employees in India were prepared to work remotely for the long-term provided they had access to the right technology assets and human-resources support. The Remote Work Readiness (RWR) survey, which covered more than 7,000 professionals across the region, including 1,027 people from India, captured data on employee readiness for long-term remote work and their views on factors important for its success.

‘Onus is on employer’

“For CIOs and their teams who displayed agility and speed in achieving or embarking upon digital transformation for their business earlier this year, it has become clear that the onus is on the organisation to enable employees with support available at every stage,” said Indrajit Belgundi, senior director & general manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India.

“This will be essential to establishing a productive and connected digital workforce, Mr. Belgundi added.