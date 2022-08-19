Nilekani co-founded Fundamentum launches second fund; raises $227 million

Fundamentum would fund enterprises that have attained product-market fit and have developed momentum in their scale-up journey

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 17:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandan Nilekani. File. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandan Nilekani co-founded, Fundamentum Partnership has raised $227 million for its second fund which would be invested in early growth stage Indian start-ups.

Fundamentum would fund enterprises that have attained product-market fit and have developed momentum in their scale-up journey, said the venture firm on Friday.

Fundamentum would lead or co-lead a $25-40 million round, investing in 4-5 start-ups each year. The firm would focus on tech-driven enterprises in the consumer internet and enterprise software space in India. It would back domestic entrepreneurs who were set to move from the start-up stage to the scale-up phase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-founder and General Partner, Nandan Nilekani said the pandemic brought digital acceleration has dramatically increased technology spending across the world. India had all the ingredients in place—capital, entrepreneurs, stories of success, and liquidity.

“In this decade, we will see entrepreneurs making a material impact on the country at scale as the digital intensity of society increases. We are in the early stages of that journey,’‘ he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He further said, “We tested the waters with the first fund. We now intend to go deeper into our investment programme, focus on entrepreneurs creating built-to-last companies out of India, and steadfastly support them in their exciting journey.”

Fundamentum’s first fund, $100 million, was deployed strategically in early growth stage startups, including Pharmeasy and Spinny which have attained Unicorn status. Post the fund’s initial investment, Fundamentum’s portfolio companies have collectively raised over $1 billion in follow-on rounds, the firm claimed.

“The second fund is significantly oversubscribed. Entrepreneur quality is the single biggest factor that determined the success of a company. We like to back missionary entrepreneurs who have an unwavering focus on customer experience,’‘ said Sanjeev Aggarwal, Co-founder and General Partner, Fundamentum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app