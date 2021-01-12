Next round of commercial coal mining auction ‘soon’

Pralhad Joshi. File photo: Special arrangement

Joshi unveils single window clearance

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the next tranche of commercial mines auction will be unveiled this month and stressed that further rounds would continue thereafter.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony for commercial coal mining and unveiling of a single-window clearance system, he said commercial coal mining had been made a part of the system now. “The next tranche of commercial mining auction would be launched in January 2021, and further tranches will continue thereafter,” the Minister said.

The Coal Minister said the single-window clearance portal is in the spirit of minimum government and maximum governance. It would be a milestone for ease of doing business in the country's coal sector.

Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required before starting a coal mine in the country.