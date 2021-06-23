Industry

‘New utility to aid checks for I-T compliance’

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said its new utility, developed to help TDS deductors and TCS collectors identify non-filers or ‘specified persons’ on whom higher rate of taxes will be levied, would help ease compliance burden.

“To ease this compliance burden, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued a new functionality ‘Compliance Check for Sections 206AB & 206CCA.’ This is functional via the reporting portal of the I-T department https://report.insight.gov.in,” the CBDT said in a statement.


