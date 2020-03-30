New India Assurance to provide ₹50 lakh coverage to over 22 lakh healthcare providers

State-owned New India Assurance has agreed to provide insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to about 22 lakh healthcare providers, who are on the frontline of battle against coronavirus.
“As announced by Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman on March 26, @NewIndAssurance has issued detailed guidelines for providing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for 22.12 lakh health care providers across the country,” a tweet by the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
This was part of the ₹1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package announced by the Finance Minister last Thursday.
Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and a few others will be covered under the insurance.
Ms. Sitharaman had said the insurance cover will be there for three months.
