New firms to get PAN, TAN in a day

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has tied up with Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to issue Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) in a day, to improve the Ease of Doing Business for newly incorporated corporates.
Applicant companies should submit a common application form SPICe (INC 32) on MCA portal, and once the data of incorporation is sent to CBDT by MCA, the PAN and TAN are issued immediately without any further intervention of the applicant.
The Certificate of Incorporation (COI) of newly incorporated companies includes the PAN in addition to the Corporate Identity Number (CIN). TAN is also allotted simultaneously.
