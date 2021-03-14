Industry

New ED takes charge at Union Bank

Nitesh Ranjan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nitesh Ranjan has taken charge as ED of the Union Bank of India.

He had started his career with the Food Corporation of India before moving to Andhra Bank. He holds a a post-graduate degree in economics and has completed a leadership development programme from IIM-Bangalore.

