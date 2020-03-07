New board of Yes Bank will have CEO, MD, non-executive chairman, non-executive directors: SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said that the new board of Yes Bank will have a CEO and MD, non-executive chairman and non-executive directors.
“All the employees of the reconstructed bank shall continue in its service with the same remuneration and on the same terms and conditions... at least for a period of one year,” SBI said.
SBI on Saturday said it will be issued 245-crore shares at a price of ₹10 each for ₹2,450 crore in Yes Bank.
These shares will translate into a 49% stake into the reconstructed bank.
SBI shall not reduce its holding below 26% before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital, the country’s largest lender said in a statement.
