Netizens allege bias in Google AI tool's response on PM Modi; I-T Ministry sees rules violation

In response, Google Gemini made uncharitable comments about Prime Minister Modi but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

February 23, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of I-T rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, Minister of State for Electronics and I-T Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on February 23.

The Minister took cognisance of the issue raised by verified accounts of a journalist alleging bias in Google Gemini in response to a question on PM Modi while it gave no clear answer when a similar question was tossed for Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Mr. Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The Minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and I-T indicating further action in the matter. The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Google Gemini about PM Modi.

In response, Gemini made uncharitable comments about Prime Minister Modi but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelenskyy.

