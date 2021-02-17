Nestle India net rises 2.3% to ₹483 crore

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 2.3% rise in net profit to ₹483.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended December.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹472.6 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle said.

Net sales rose 9.2% to ₹3,417.5 crore during the quarter under review. Export sales dipped 7.7% to ₹156.8 crore. Its board recommended final dividend of ₹65 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year 2020.