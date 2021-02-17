Industry

Nestle India net rises 2.3% to ₹483 crore

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 2.3% rise in net profit to ₹483.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended December.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹472.6 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle said.

Net sales rose 9.2% to ₹3,417.5 crore during the quarter under review. Export sales dipped 7.7% to ₹156.8 crore. Its board recommended final dividend of ₹65 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 3:00:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/nestle-india-net-rises-23-to-483-crore/article33855077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY