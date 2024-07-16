GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCLT starts insolvency proceedings against Byju's

The NCLT said “it cannot be disputed” that the parent of Byju’s, Think & Learn Private Limited, had availed itself of the services of BCCI and had defaulted on roughly ₹1.59 billion

Published - July 16, 2024 05:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Byju’s, once one of India’s premier EdTech startups, now faces insolvency proceedings. File

Byju’s, once one of India’s premier EdTech startups, now faces insolvency proceedings. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Indian tribunal on July 16 started insolvency proceedings for EdTech firm Byju's after the country's cricket board complained about failure to recover $19 million in dues, dealing another blow to a company that was once India's biggest startup.

Byju's has suffered numerous setbacks in the past few years, leading to a crisis of investor confidence, thousands of job cuts and a collapse in its valuation from $22 billion in 2022 to less than $3 billion.

Also read: Byju’s woes: A timeline of the Indian edutech giant’s troubles at home and abroad

In this latest blow, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) said “it cannot be disputed” that the parent of Byju’s, Think & Learn Private Limited, had availed itself of the services of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and had defaulted on roughly ₹1.59 billion.

"As we have always maintained, we wish to reach an amicable settlement with BCCI and we are confident that, despite this order, a settlement can be reached. In the meantime, our lawyers are reviewing the order and will take necessary steps to protect the Company’s interests," a spokesperson for Byju's said.

The NCLT appointed an interim resolution professional, Pankaj Srivastava, who will now oversee the management of Byju's. The powers of board of directors will be suspended for now and rest with Mr. Srivastava. BCCI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.