NCLT gives nod for meet on Future deal

PTI Mumbai 19 October 2021 04:09 IST
Updated: 18 October 2021 23:01 IST

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday allowed the creditors and shareholders of Reliance Retail Ventures to hold meetings to seek approval for the firm’s proposed ₹24,700 crore deal with the Future Group.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT allowed the application by Reliance Retail’s creditors and shareholders to convene meetings to seek approval for the deal.

Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. On June 22, the tribunal had reserved its order on Reliance Retail’s plea to seek consensus of the shareholders on the company’s deal with Future Group.

