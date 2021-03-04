Industry

NCLT enables R-Infra lenders to get ₹3,515 crore

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has upheld the petition of Doha Bank seeking priority payment for the financial creditors of Reliance Infratel which will lead to about ₹3,515 crore recovery for the lenders, according to a source aware of the development.

The payment has to be made from the sum of about ₹4,400 crore realised from sale of assets to a Reliance Industries subsidiary via the NCLT-driven debt resolution process.

According to the source, State Bank of India will lead the list of creditors with receipt of ₹728 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 12:22:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/nclt-enables-r-infra-lenders-recover-upholds-doha-bank-plea-to-to-get-3515-crore/article33983315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY