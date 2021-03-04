NCLT enables R-Infra lenders to get ₹3,515 crore

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has upheld the petition of Doha Bank seeking priority payment for the financial creditors of Reliance Infratel which will lead to about ₹3,515 crore recovery for the lenders, according to a source aware of the development.

The payment has to be made from the sum of about ₹4,400 crore realised from sale of assets to a Reliance Industries subsidiary via the NCLT-driven debt resolution process.

According to the source, State Bank of India will lead the list of creditors with receipt of ₹728 crore.