NCLT approves Cochin Shipyard’s Tebma plan

Chennai

06 March 2020 22:24 IST

The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the ₹65-crore resolution plan submitted by Cochin Shipyard Limited for Tebma Shipyards Limited.

In September 2018, the bench had admitted the insolvency proceedings against Temba Shipyard in a case filed by Jotun India Private Limited.

Temba’s lenders include State Bank of India, Andhra Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank with an admitted debt totaling ₹602.39 crore.

As per the resolution plan, the banks would get ₹58.65 crore, or 9.74% of the admitted debt. Except Punjab National Bank, all other lenders voted in favour of the plan.

NCLT noted that the resolution plan value was lower than the liquidation value of about ₹89.09 crore. However, it said as held by the Supreme Court, there was no provision in the insolvency and bankruptcy code that stipulated that the resolution plan should match the liquidation value.