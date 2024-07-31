GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCLAT tells Byju Raveendran to file details of source of funds for settling dues to BCCI

Updated - July 31, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar
In this photo taken on January 10, 2019, Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s, the Bangalore-based educational technology start-up, poses at the company’s premises in Bangalore.

In this photo taken on January 10, 2019, Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s, the Bangalore-based educational technology start-up, poses at the company’s premises in Bangalore. | Photo Credit: AFP

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai on Wednesday told Byju Raveendran to file details of the source of funds through which he is proposing to settle the dues to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Byju Raveendran, the suspended director, shareholder and promoter of the edtech company had moved an appeal against NCLAT, after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru had ordered insolvency proceedings against Byju’s parent Think & Learn Private Limited in a case filed by BCCI claiming a default of ₹158 crore.

Byju's announces rejig of business; founder Raveendran to take over firm's daily operations

At a hearing on July 31, NCLAT was informed that both parties were working towards settlement.

The dues have been partly paid and the remaining will be paid in two tranches on August 2 and 9. Byju Raveendran’s brother Riju Raveendran would make the payment, the parties added.

However, certain lenders of Think and Learn objected to the settlement proposal alleging that the funds were tainted money, citing a judgement from Delaware Court in a case relating to Byju’s U.S. entity Byju’s Alpha.

They also alleged that settlement to the operational creditor (BCCI in this case) is a preferential transaction violating the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

NCLAT Judicial member Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain told Byju Raveendran to file an undertaking about the source of funds and posted the case for further hearing on Thursday.

Pankaj Srivastava, interim resolution professional appointed to oversee the insolvency process, informed NCLAT that no committee of creditors would be formed for now.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.