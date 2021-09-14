‘NBFC assets dip on fall in disbursals’

MUMBAI

14 September 2021 05:01 IST

The asset under management of the non-banking financial company segment declined in Q1 of 2021-22 on lower disbursements and portfolio rundown, ICRA Ratings said in a report.

After witnessing an uptick in Q3 and Q4 FY21, disbursements for NBFCs and housing finance companies declined again in Q1 FY22. “Given this subdued disbursements and portfolio rundown in the absence of any moratorium like in Q1 FY21, the [AUM] for NBFC-segment shrunk in Q1 FY2022, while HFCs’ AUM remained flat,” it said.

