Navrattan Group develops ‘eco-friendly’ cement

Navrattan Group said it has developed Navrattan Green Crete, an eco-friendly sustainable cement aimed at reducing environmental impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The formulation Navrattan Green Crete exhibits superior air-curing properties, making it a robust choice for various construction projects. This technology allows developers to use 15% less Navrattan Green Crete compared with traditional cement while achieving equal or higher compressive strengths,” the company said in a statement.

The product has air curing properties thus reducing labour and water usage while maintaining strength and durability, it has applications across concrete grades from M30 to M60, meeting a wide range of structural and load-bearing requirements and it requires less water to gain strength, the company added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Himansh Verma, Founder and Chairman, Navrattan Group said, “We have developed a product that not only tackles the environmental challenges posed by traditional cement but also enhances performance while reducing costs.”

“It is a game-changer for the industry, providing a high-strength, eco-friendly alternative versatile across all concrete grades,” he added.

The company is now gearing up to offer this product to both in domestic and global markets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.