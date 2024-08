Media baron Vinod Maheshwari, chairman of the Nagpur-based Nava Bharat group, passed away in Mumbai on Monday morning, a source said. He was 81.

Maheshwari was not keeping well for the last five days. On Saturday, he was airlifted to Mumbai where he died on Monday morning, a person close to the family told PTI.

