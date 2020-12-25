National Textile Corporation to reopen mills in phases

The management of National Textile Corporation (NTC) has decided to reopen mills in a phased manner.
An official told The Hindu on Friday the mills had ceased production when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March to control the spread of COVID-19.
However, the 23 NTC mills in India had stocks of both raw materials and finished products. The market was also weak in the initial months when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
The demand began picking up in September-October and the mills were able to start clearing yarn stocks. The market outlook was good now. “The Textiles Minister has been monitoring the situation and it was decided to reopen six mills initially,” the official said.
These are three mills in Tamil Nadu and one each in Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. These account for almost 40% of NTC’s total production. The mills would resume production using the raw material stocks available, sell the products and generate cash.
The situation would be reviewed in a month and more mills would be reopened. Five or six more mills had the potential to operate and generate cash. The aim was to have 10-12 mills running by next March.
Dues cleared
The NTC had paid salaries till November to all the workers and cleared dues to vendors till January, the official said. The NTC had decided to reopen the mills in phases following cash constraints.
The mills were selected for operation based on cash profitability, according to the official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath