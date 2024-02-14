Natco Pharma Q3 net surges to ₹213 cr. on higher revenue

Natco Pharma reported consolidated net profit for quarter ended December surged to ₹.212.7 crore from ₹62.3 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of a 55% increase in total income.
However, both net profit and total income on a sequential basis were lower. For the September quarter, the drugmaker had posted ₹369 crore in net profit on a total revenue of ₹1,060.8 crore.
The increase in total revenue, year-on-year, for the third quarter to ₹795.6 crore (₹513.3 crore) was driven primarily by higher formulations exports at ₹605.6 crore (₹333.7 crore). Revenue from domestic formulations declined to ₹99.4 crore (₹101.1 crore), while APIs contribution was marginally better at ₹46.3 (₹42.6 crore).
ADVERTISEMENT
Natco Pharma said the company has shown strong growth across businesses compared to last year and is confident of its strategy going forward. It has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share. On Wednesday, shares of the company ended 3.10% higher at ₹883.85 apiece on the BSE.
ADVERTISEMENT