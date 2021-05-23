Natco gets USFDA nod for 2 products

HYDERABAD

23 May 2021 00:46 IST

Natco Pharma has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) for abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) for two products

On anti-cancer drug Lenalidomide capsules, Natco said it had received final approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths and tentative approval of the 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths.

Natco also said marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. had received final approval for its ANDA for Everolimus tablets, indicated in the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney and liver transplantation.

