Natco gets CDSCO nod for emergency use of Baricitinib tablets for COVID-19 treatment

Indian scientists work inside a laboratory of the Research and Development Centre of Natco Pharma Ltd., in Hyderabad. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Drugmaker Natco Pharma has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg strengths, from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India. 

Baricitinib, in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, a release from Natco on the approval said. 

The company said it intends seeking a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic. It is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make it available to the patients across India, the release said. 

May 3, 2021

