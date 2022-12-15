  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

myTVS raises additional ₹203 cr. from Europe’s Exor Group

Along with the investment of ₹203 crore, Exor’s stake in myTVS increased to 11.5%

December 15, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

myTVS, a part of TVS Mobility Group and a leading Indian player in the independent automobile aftermarket business, said it had raised an additional ₹203 crore from an Exor fund managed by Lingotto, a wholly owned subsidiary of Exor NV.

Exor had invested about ₹350 crore in myTVS in 2021. Along with the investment of ₹203 crore, Exor’s stake in myTVS increased to 11.5%, the latter said in a statement.

The funds will be used to scale up its online-to-offline (O2O) business model, expand network, invest in technology to enhance services and spares platform, and expand the country’s automotive aftermarket ecosystem via ‘myTVS’, for two and four-wheeler customers.

Additionally, the funds will be utilised for debt repayment, including acquisition financing, brand building and international growth.

In November 2022, Castrol India Ltd., invested ₹487 crore in myTVS to pick up 7.09% stake.

myTVS brings together the entire ecosystem of consumers, retailers, service garages and fleet operators onto its digital properties, offering quality, standardized and cost-effective services and parts to B2B and B2C customers through its owned outlets, franchise network, @home services and roadside assistance. It provides end-to-end solutions to its three million customers, 20,000 service garages, 10,000 retailers and fleets in 270 cities across the country.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.