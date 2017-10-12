MyTVS aims to provide service for cars at customer doorstep

The business of servicing cars is set to undergo a major metamorphosis with MyTVS, an integrated multi-brand car service provider, gearing up to usher in a first-of-its-kind Service@Home facility. This home service facility will kick in from November 1 in Chennai.

It will be rolled out in Bengaluru in a few months and expanded to other cities subsequently. MyTVS is a division of TVS Automobile Solutions Private Ltd.

“Service@Home is a leap forward for us,’’ said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, executive director, TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd. Enabled by its own IoT (Interet of Things) platform — Car Talk, Service@Home facility is front-ended by a full-equipped mobile vehicle loaded with requisite tool kits. A service advisor/technician will be attached to the mobile van. Car Talk is diagnostic application. According to Mr. Raghavan, Car Talk combines mobility, IoT, telematics and CRM (customer relationship management) to predict repairs before they occur.

“This [Car Talk] can diagnose and identify over 8,400 potential issues with the car,’’ he said. Out of these, about 500 types of service repairs that occur frequently could be attended at home, he added. This enabled connection of the physical service centres with the Service@Home solutions, he said.

‘Parts on demand’

Car Talk also has a uniquely conceptualised ‘parts on demand.’ A Service@Home technician typically could order from his mobile any spare part using this app. “That will be delivered to customer’s site within one hour and the service will be completed within 90-120 minutes,’’ according to a company statement.

“Since the CarTalk platform is integrated with a unique TechAssist Tool, it will help a technician access step-by-step the recommended repair procedures through his hand-held smart device and provide best quality service,’’ he added.