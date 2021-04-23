Mylab to deploy 50 high-volume mobile testing labs for COVID-19 across India

These labs are “powered by automated Compact XL machines which do testing 3 times faster than the conventional labs due to parallel processing and automated handling,” Mylab said.

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it plans to deploy 50 ICMR-approved and NABL certified mobile testing labs across the country to meet the huge backlog in RT-PCR testing amid rising cases of COVID-19.

These labs are “powered by automated Compact XL machines which do testing 3 times faster than the conventional labs due to parallel processing and automated handling,” Mylab said in a statement.

Each mobile lab can process as many as 1,500 to 3,000 tests per day, it added. The company has already made two labs functional at Mumbai, and three more are being rolled out within this week – one each in Pune, Mumbai and Goa, Mylab said.

“Testing needs to reach people now....We have already planned for 50 vans in next few weeks and will deploy them across States - wherever they are needed”, Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

The company is trying to anticipate ahead and reduce pain of the country with such initiatives, he added.