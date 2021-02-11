Industry

Muthoot Finance profit rises 17%

Muthoot Finance Ltd. reported third quarter consolidated net profit rose almost 17% to ₹1,007 crore from the year-earlier period. Total revenue rose 16% to ₹3,001 crore.

Standalone net profit stood at ₹991 crore (₹815 crore). Total revenue rose 19% to ₹2,765 crore.

In a statement, it said consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) increased by 28% to ₹55,800 crore for nine months ended December. Consolidated profit after tax increased by 20% to ₹2,795 crore.

Standalone loan AUM increased by 31% to ₹50,391 crore for the nine-month period, it said.

