Musk’s Starlink to refund pre-orders

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite Internet venture told its members on Tuesday the Indian government had asked the company to refund all its pre-orders until it receives licences to operate in the country.

“As has always been the case, you can receive a refund at any time,” the company said in an email to one of its customers. Reuters has seen a copy of the email.

Starlink, a division of Mr. Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company, has already received more than 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India but is struggling to receive commercial licences without which it cannot offer any services in the country.


