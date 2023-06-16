June 16, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Japanese auto-parts maker Musashi, on June 16 , announced its entry into the electric mobility space in India in collaboration with Bharat New-Energy Company Motors and said that it will invest ₹70 crore in the first phase of the business.

Musashi India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industries, manufactures transmission components for Internal Combustion (IC) engine-powered two and four-wheelers.

The company said it will use its platform of design and engineering capability to manufacture its new Electric Vehicle (EV) unit consisting of a motor, a PCU, and a gear box, it said.

The company said it will manufacture the e-Axle at its Bengaluru plant, starting October.

Musashi will spend ₹70 crore in Phase-1 to set up an assembly line for the product at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, it said.

“We are bringing Musashi's expertise and advanced technology to the electric mobility sector in India. Our focus is to provide components that are essential for the growth and success of electric vehicles,” said Toshihisa Otsuka, CEO India and Africa Region, at Musashi Seimitsu Industries.

The company said it is expanding into e-mobility through a strategic collaboration with BNC Motors in India.

The company has already signed an initial pact with Strom in Thailand, EV Go in Vietnam, and Arc Ride in Kenya, and will supply them e-Axle manufactured in India.

