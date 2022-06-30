Murugappa Group turnover rises 31.2% to ₹54,722 crore

Murugappa Group has posted a turnover of ₹54,722 crore for the year ended March 22, registering a growth of 31.2%.

Net profit rose to ₹5,520 crore from ₹4,481 crore, an increase of 23.2%, Murugappa Group said in a statement.

Market capitalisation of the 10 listed companies of the group aggregated to ₹1,78,412 crore.

Manufacturing entities of the group generated a free cash flow of ₹2,693 crore (₹5,049 crore), which stood at 86% of net profit, the firm said.

The manufacturing entities reduced outstanding loan of ₹939 crore, leading to an improvement in total debt equity from 0.23 times to 0.13 times. The working capital in comparison to the total loan is at 2.93 times (1.86 times).

The aggregate capital expenditure programmes towards expansion, de-bottlenecking, modernisation and digital infrastructure facilities across group companies, excluding M&A, were approximately ₹1,109 crore up from ₹465 crore.

Out of the total turnover, Tube Investments of India accounted for ₹12,060 crore, followed by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. at ₹10,141 crore, Carborundum Universal ₹3,290 crore, EID Parry ₹4,363 crore, Coramandel International ₹19,068 crore, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance ₹4,824 crore and other business ₹976 crore.

Other business predominantly consists of plantations, floor covering/home textiles, technical textiles/shade nets, and construction and risk services.

Among group companies, Tube Investments registered a year-on-year growth of 106.96%, while EID Parry contracted by 0.84%.