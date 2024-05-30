GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mumbai region to see 34% growth in skyscrapers by 2030, says study

Updated - May 30, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
High rise buildings in Mumbai.

High rise buildings in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will see 34% growth in skyscrapers with over 40 floors over the next six years (2024 to 2030), consulting firm Anarock said in a study. 

The region currently has 361 high-rise towers of over 40 floors each. Of these, 154 have already been completed and over 207 are scheduled to be completed between by 2030.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock Group, said, “Skyscrapers are synonymous with Mumbai’s real estate landscape, and increasingly define it. Apart from its extreme shortage of developable land, the city’s towering urban aesthetic has become an apt symbol of its economic might.” 

“Between 2019 and 2023, 154 high-rises with over 40 floors hit the MMR market; between 2024 and 2030, 207 more will be completed. These projects have already been launched across the region,” he said.

“Exponential population growth coupled with increased FSI limits over the last decade are among the main factors giving ‘rise’ to the number of skyscrapers in the region. Also, in 2019, the state government gave Mumbai’s beleaguered real estate market a major shot in the arm by reducing the FSI premium for all residential and commercial projects in the city for two years,” he added.

“Developers obviously welcomed this decision, as it reduced a significant input cost - the floor space premium - by up to 25% for residential buildings,” says Puri. “The decreased overall construction cost, coupled with high demand, prompted developers to launch more high-rises.” he further said.

Currently, there are around 61 high-rises in MMR that have more than 60 floors each. Here again, the South-Central Mumbai localities have the lion’s share with 28 towers.

“The tallest towers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are not just architectural marvels,” Mr Puri said. “They are also emblematic of a city always on the move. And of course, skyscrapers are really Maximum City’s only logical response for the need to balance growth with sustainability,” he added.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.