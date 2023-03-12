HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai based co-op bank distances itself from Silicon Valley Bank, the U.S. collapsed lender

“SVC Bank reserves the right to take due legal action on rumour mongers for tarnishing it’s brand image,” the statement added. 

March 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles are parked outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley.

Vehicles are parked outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley. | Photo Credit: AP

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) of the U.S. on Friday, the biggest bank failure since 2008, has led to alleged rumour mongering in India concerning a 116 year old Mumbai based cooperative bank that has issued a public statement on Twitter distancing itself from the troubled commercial lender. 

“SVC Bank is completely unrelated to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which was based on California. We request our members, customers and other stakeholders not to pay attention to baseless rumours and mischief-mongering by unscrupulous elements insinuating similarities in brand names,” SVC Bank said in a statement. 

“SVC Bank reserves the right to take due legal action on rumour mongers for tarnishing it’s brand image,” the statement added. 

SVC Bank (SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd), formerly known as Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Ltd said it is multi state scheduled urban co-operative bank with operations only in India.

It said it has “proven, robust and strong fundamentals” with a total business of over ₹31,500 crore and net profit of over ₹146 crore (2021-22).

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / company information

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.