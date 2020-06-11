Mukesh gets 5.52 lakh shares of RIL

Mumbai

11 June 2020 23:05 IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of the company in the just-concluded ₹53,124 crore rights issue, enhancing Mr. Ambani’s holding to 80.52 lakh shares or 0.12% of RIL, up from the 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue. Mr. Ambani’s wife Nita and children Isha, Akash, and Anant too got 5.52 lakh shares each after they subscribed to the rights offering, holding 0.12% stake each in the company.

Nita Ambani is non-executive, non-independent director on the board of RIL, while their children Isha, Akash, and Anant are on the board of Jio Platforms Limited as directors.

Promoters holding post rights issue has increased in RIL to 50.29% with 22.5 crore additional shares, while the public shareholding in the company was marginally reduced to 49.71%, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

“The company has, today, on June 11, 2020, allotted 42,24,40,258 Rights Equity Shares to the eligible applicants against the issue of 42,26,26,894 Equity Shares. Issue of 1,86,636 Rights Equity Shares has been kept in abeyance by the company, pursuant to an order passed by the Special Court,” the company said in separate filing to the exchanges.

After promoters, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) owns largest holding in RIL with 6% stake, after it was allotted 2.47 crore shares in the rights issue.

RIL shares on BSE closed down 2.19% at ₹1,537.5 in a weak Mumbai market on Thursday, valuing the company at ₹9.74 lakh crore.