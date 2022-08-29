Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of Reliance retail business

At Reliance Industries Ltd.’s 45th annual shareholders meeting, Mukesh Ambani introduces Isha Ambani Piramal as leader of retail business

PTI Mumbai
August 29, 2022 15:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Ambani Piramal. File

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on August 29 introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate’s retail business as he details succession planning at India’s most valuable firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

At Reliance Industries Ltd.’s 45th annual shareholders meeting, Mr. Ambani introduced Ms. Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business.

Also read: Reliance Jio to invest ₹2 lakh crore in 5G; rollout in metros by Diwali

Ms. Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ambani, 65, has three children — twins Mr. Akash and Ms. Isha and youngest son Anant.

Ms. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group’s Ajay and Swati Piramal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Reliance has three broad businesses — oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom.

While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance. The new energy business is also with the parent firm.

Mr. Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
company information

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app