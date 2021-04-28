MSN Labs unveils higher strength Favilow tablets for COVID-19 treatment

Representational Image

Drugmaker MSN Laboratories has launched Favilow, its branded generic of antiviral drug Favipiravir, in a higher strength of 800 mg.

Used in the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 flu, Favilow was launched last year by the company in August, in the strengths of 200 and 400 mg. Favilow 800 mg is priced at ₹144 per tablet and will be available across pharmacies.

The field team of MSN Labs is also helping out with free home delivery in over 170 cities in coordination with local retail chemists for patient convenience, a release from the company said. CMD MSN Reddy said “in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases, affordable treatment options are the need of the hour to flatten the curve.”

Executive Director Bharat Reddy said MSN will scale up the manufacturing volumes to 6-8 lakh dosage regimen (30 lakh strips of different strengths of Favilow) by next month from the present one lac dosage regimen (five lakh strips). Each strip has 10 tablets. The release said MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favilow 800 mg at its in-house research and development and manufacturing units.